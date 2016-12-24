Cloudy with drizzle on this Christmas Eve!

Posted 6:24 AM, December 24, 2016, by , Updated at 07:25AM, December 24, 2016

Happy Holidays everyone! Unfortunately we aren't looking at a white Christmas with temperatures running above normal. Today temperatures will hold pretty steady in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Christmas Eve is looking to be a grey day, starting off with fog and drizzle. You may need your windshield wipers a little if you are traveling today.

Christmas Day looks to start off dry with some rain showers developing in the afternoon as a warm front lifts through the state.

Christmas Day will be even warmer with breezy southerly winds bumping temperatures into the lower 50s.

We are looking at temperatures near 60 on Monday! A cold front will slide through the state bringing widespread rain showers making for a soggy start to the week. Colder air settles in behind the front returning temperatures to near normal.

