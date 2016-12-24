× Colts fall to the Raiders 33-25, ending playoff hopes

OAKLAND – What caught our eye from the Indianapolis Colts’ 33-25 loss to the Raiders Saturday at Oakland’s Alameda Coliseum. All that matters is it officially snuffed out their flickering playoff hopes.

No control: Chuck Pagano’s message never wavered. Control the controllables. Stay focused. Practice, prepare. But a team with everything to play for responded with a careless offense and a clueless defense. After getting a helping hand early Saturday when the Jaguars upset the Tennessee Titans in Jacksonville, the Colts went out with a whimper.

The bottom line: the franchise got what it deserved from an erratic season. The Colts will miss the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1997-98.

The football now is in the hands of owner Jim Irsay. How will he respond to a crushing loss and an underachieving season? There’s no doubt he’ll mull over the fate of Pagano and general manager Ryan Grigson.

Second-quarter blitz: It took less than 15 minutes for the Colts’ playoff hopes to go Poof! They scored the game’s final 18 points to make things appear respectable.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Raiders got three touchdown passes from Derek Carr on consecutive second-quarter possessions against an Indy defense that had allowed only two total TDs in the past three games. Never mind they were short darts: a 1-yarder to wideout Andre Holmes, a 5-yarder to tight end Clive Walford and a 4-yarder to running back Jalen Richard. Their cumulative impact was too much for the Colts to overcome.

And let’s not lay all the blame on the Colts’ defense, although it was little more than a casual bystander as Oakland took control of the game. Andrew Luck suffered a pair of first-half interceptions, and the second was especially galling. After the Raiders eased in front 13-7, the Colts were in respond mode. They reached the Oakland 29 when Luck forced a pass to T.Y. Hilton, who was double covered in the end zone. Safety Reggie Nelson snagged the interception with 1 minute, 13 seconds remaining.

That was more than enough time for Carr. In fact, he needed only 55 seconds to drive the Raiders 80 yards for the 19-7 halftime lead, capping it with the 4-yarder to Richard.

Whatever suspense remained in the Coliseum evaporated as Oakland got a pair of 22-yard TD runs from DeAndre’ Washington in the third quarter. That gave the Raiders TDs on five straight possessions.

Charitable Colts: To paraphrase Hilton from a few weeks ago, the Colts needed their “five stars’’ to play like “five stars.’’ Didn’t happen.

The biggest offenders were Luck and running back Frank Gore. Luck uncorked the two interceptions – he was under pressure on the first, but threw into double coverage on the second – and Gore lost a third-quarter fumble to taint an otherwise solid day at the office.

Oakland entered the game leading the NFL in turnover ratio – a plus-15 – and padded their takeaways. More than that, the Raiders capitalized by scoring TDs after each.

No defense: And that brings us to Indy’s defense. We put it off as long as we could. Coordinator Ted Monachino’s bunch had played well the last three weeks, but that was against the Jets, Texans and Vikings.

The Raiders were several cuts above that tepid trio, and showed it.

Derek Carr worked behind an iron curtain and had his way with the Colts before suffering what appeared to be a serious hamstring injury in the fourth quarter. His stat line: 20-of-30, 228 yards, three TDs, no interceptions, a 122.6 rating.

The Raiders’ passing game clicked because the Colts’ pass rush was non-existent much of the day and because their running game did serious damage from start to finish. Oakland finished with 210 on the ground, the fifth time in the Pagano/Grigson era Indy’s defense yielded at least 200 rushing yards in a game.

It was a group flogging: DeAndre’ Washington finished with 97 yards on 10 carries, Richard 66 on six and Latavius Murray 40 on 15.

The Raiders averaged 5.7 yards on 37 attempts, a figure hurt by three game-ending kneel-downs by backup QB Matt McGloin.

Stats, if you care: This is for the sake of covering all the bases. Gore set an NFL record by having at least 1,200 total yards from scrimmage in an 11th consecutive season. He pushed his season total to 1,227 yards by rushing 13 times for 73 yards and catching one pass for 12 yards.

Also, with three catches Hilton set a career-best with 85 in a season. He had 82 in 2012 and ’14. He finished with four catches and 104 yards.

Luck’s final numbers looked pretty good: 19-of-29, 288 yards, 2 TDs, a 92.3 passer rating. But the two interceptions were killers.

Medical update: Cornerback Darius Butler was shaken up in the second quarter on a big hit against Richard. He returned later in the quarter, but left the game later and went into the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Oakland Raiders Quarterback, Derek Carr, suffered a broken right fibula in the game.