Deadly crash claims life of mother of two young children

MARION, Ind. –The mother of two young children was killed in a vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. The two children, ages 9 and 10 were also in the car, but not seriously injured.

Marion police were called to the intersection of 44th Street and Western Avenue shortly after 1 p.m.

When officers arrived, they observed two vehicles had been involved in a crash.

One vehicle struck a large utility pole after the initial impact.

The driver, 32-year-old Shonda A. Phillips was unresponsive and was taken to Marion General Hospital where she was declared deceased.

The Grant County Sheriff confirms that Phillips was a jail officer at the Grant County Complex.

The driver of the other vehicle was identified as 21-year-old Tanner J. McNutt from Fairmount.

McNutt told investigators he was headed west on 44th Street, looked both ways before attempting to cross Western Avenue and failed to see the oncoming car that had the right of way. McNutt was also treated at Marion General Hospital.

Investigators say they don’t believe alcohol was involved at this time.