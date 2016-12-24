Indianapolis animal clinic looking for homes for puppies abandoned in tow yard

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The FACE Low-cost Animal Clinic on the city’s east side is looking for families who want to give eight puppies a loving home this holiday season.

The clinic says the dogs and their mother were found at a tow yard by a Good Samaritan. They were reportedly covered in flees, filled with worms and were “very scared and not comfortable around humans” when they were brought in.

“We are looking for a rescue to take these pups in but will care for them as our own until that happens!” said the clinic in a Facebook post.

The FACE clinic says if you’re unable to adopt the puppies yourself, you can help by donating or filling up stockings with things to care for the dogs.