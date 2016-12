Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- If you're still looking for something to do on New Year's Eve, Conor Daly wants you to come to his Great Gatsby-themed party downtown!

The party will take place at The Pavillion at Pan Am, and will feature music, a midnight champagne toast and balloon drop, party favors, a photo booth and much more.

More than 1,000 tickets have been sold already, to get yours, click here.