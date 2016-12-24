× Man dies from injuries sustained during northwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Homicide detectives are investigating after a man died from his injuries that he suffered during a northwest side shooting Friday.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 3400 block of Timbersedge Drive in the Wildwood Apartment complex around 2:30 p.m. There, they found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to Eskenazi Hospital. One victim, identified as 33-year-old Kevin Dudley, died from his injuries on Saturday. The second victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317)262-TIPS(8477). Information given via Crime Stoppers should be considered anonymous.