McCordsville firefighter dies while responding to call on Christmas Eve

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. – A firefighter with the McCordsville Fire Department died while responding to a call during the early morning hours of Christmas Eve.

The department says Richard Rehm lost his life serving the community while on his last call at 1:26 a.m.

“God bless you Rich and the service and the sacrifice that you have made. We will always remember you as a friend, a fireman, and a truly great person. I know I speak on behalf of everyone that has the honor of working with you in the fire service when I say you were a great man. Willing to give the shirt off your back to anyone in need, always there ready for the call. You will be in our prayers and our thoughts and you will never be forgotten. Rest in peace brother.”

