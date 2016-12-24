Santa will fly through low clouds tonight in central Indiana!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --Merry Christmas Eve! I'm tracking Santa this evening and it looks like he will have to fly through some thick cloud cover here in central Indiana! We'll have a cloudy sky with more fog and drizzle tonight. Temperatures will be in the low 30s with east, northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Christmas Day will bring temperatures in the upper 40s in the later part of the day and those temperatures will continue to rise into the mid-50s by Monday morning. Winds will be out of the east at 5 to 15 mph on Sunday with scattered afternoon showers.

Here are some Christmas Day stats for temperatures and snowfall in Indianapolis:

Monday's highs will be in the low 60s with strong wind gusts and a narrow band of showers and possible a few thunderstorms by mid-morning. This is as a cold front sweeps across the state. That cold front will bring much colder air as we dip to the 30s for highs Tuesday.

Additional chances for precipitation will come Wednesday with a slight chance of rain and highs in the 40s. Slight snow chances are in the forecast for Thursday. Have any plans to head out on New Year's Eve? Watch the forecast carefully as more moisture looks to spread into the area. We could see a wintry mix. --Danielle Dozier