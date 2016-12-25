× Indiana group wants to make building one of world’s most green

CENTERVILLE, Ind. — An environmental education center in Indiana is hoping to get its new building certified as one of the world’s most environmentally friendly.

The (Richmond) Palladium-Item reports (http://pinews.co/2heHMaz ) the Cope Environmental Center’s new building is being built to meet the Living Building Challenge. Only 11 buildings have qualified for the highest level.

To meet requirements, it requires net-zero for energy, waste and water by every project. The building will be monitored for a year before receiving possible certification.

Features include an overhang that lets in winter sun and keeps out summer sun, in-floor radiant heating and repurposed barn doors.

However, it’s been challenging. Community outreach coordinator Kaitlyn Blansett says it took research to find appropriate building materials.

The center was founded in 1992 on a farm. It offers workshops and field trips.