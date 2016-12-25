Lafayette man critically injured in Christmas morning crash

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A Lafayette man was critically injured in a crash Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to the crash in the 3300 block of Concord Road around 4:28 a.m. for a report of a vehicle off the side of the road.

When officers arrived, they determined 33-year-old Pedro Pelayo Jr. had been ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to St. Elizabeth East Hospital with serious injuries. He remained in critical condition Sunday evening.

Due to the severity of the crash, reconstruction investigators and members of the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Anybody with additional information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department (807-1200) or the We-Tip Hotline (800-78-CRIME).