× Man stabbed to death on Christmas Eve discovered in vehicle

LAWRENCE, Ind. — The body of a deceased man was discovered inside a vehicle in Lawrence late Saturday night. Police say he was stabbed to death.

The victim is a 41-year-old male, suffering from injuries consistent with a fight or confrontation. He was found at Iron Rock Road and Shale Lane, near 75th and Carroll Road.

Detectives also say the stabbing did not occur in Lawrence, but that the man was only found there. They believe he was stabbed somewhere in Hamilton County.

Because the man’s body was discovered right on the county line between the city of Lawrence and Hamilton County, police say both agencies are working together to determine where the man was stabbed.

This is an ongoing story, and we will continue to update as more information becomes available.