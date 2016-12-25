× Muncie Police arrest suspect in two robberies and a hostage situation

MUNCIE, Ind.–Police in Muncie have arrested a 30-year-old man suspected of robbing a Village Pantry and then holding a person hostage, Sunday.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Muncie Police were called to a report of an armed robbery at the Village Pantry store in the 600 block of West Jackson Street.

Witnesses told police a male entered the store, selected several food items, pulled a knife on the clerk, and demanded money.

An off-duty Gaston reserve police officer was in the store at the time and gave chase to the suspect. The officer followed the suspect to a nearby apartment where he entered and immediately shut the door.

Muncie Police officers arrived and surrounded the building.

Police say they received a 911 call from a male who told police he was being held hostage by the man who had just robbed the Village Pantry.

About an hour later, the hostage came out of the residence and police took 30-year-old Joshua Peters into custody.

Police were able to recover food items and cash taken in the robbery.

The same Village Pantry store was robbed just three days earlier. The suspect in that case robbed the clerk of cash using a knife.

Police reviewed video from that day that also showed the suspect reaching over the counter and stealing lottery tickets.

Investigators say Joshua Peters entered the BP station at 12th and Sampson several hours later and tried to cash in a winning lottery ticket.

The clerk had already been notified of the stolen tickets from the Hoosier Lottery and refused to give the prize money to Peters.

Peters has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of criminal confinement.