Near-record warmth with strong winds and possible t-storms ahead

Posted 5:29 PM, December 25, 2016, by
rpm-4-km-precip-type

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Sunday afternoon! Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all! I’m tracking fog and reduced visibility with some locations seeing less than one-third mile visibility at times. We’ll keep the fog around for the next few hours as a warm front lifts north across the area. However, winds will become stronger and should help mix out the fog a bit. We’ll still be tracking spotty showers in central Indiana this evening and overnight.

rpm-4km-wind-gusts

Tonight is one of those weird scenarios where the temperatures will actually be rising overnight and will be in the mid-50s by Monday morning. It will also be rather breezy with gusts to 25 mph.

hrrr-temps

Monday will bring near-record warmth in spots with highs in the low to mid-60s. Strong winds will be gusting to 35 mph at times. While a few showers can’t be ruled out in Indy around daybreak, the main line of showers and t-storms will move in by mid/late morning. Any t-storm that forms may bring strong wind gusts and of course, lightning.

rpm-4km-temps

rpm-4-km-precip-type

rpm-4km-wind-gusts

A cold front will move in Monday night and drop temperatures to the low 30s by Tuesday morning.

Weather models hint that a wave passes by the area Wednesday and Thursday with a slight chance of rain Wednesday and a few flurries Thursday. Otherwise, the next chance of heavier moisture looks to come in New Year’s weekend in the form of a rain/snow mix. Stay tuned! –Danielle Dozier

pm-7-day-forecast