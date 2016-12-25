Nearly 30,000 strollers recalled due to threat of lacerations, falling

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Approximately 29,400 Aria strollers are being recalled due to laceration and fall hazards.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a gap in the strollers’ folding side hinge can pinch a caregiver’s hand during unfolding. The stroller can also unexpectedly fold up during use, which could cause a child to fall and be injured.

Five people have reportedly been pinched by the stroller hinge mechanism, resulting in four consumers needing stitches for cuts. In addition, there were 71 reports of the stroller unexpectedly folding during use, resulting in 12 minor bumps or bruises to a child or caregiver and one fractured wrist and elbow to an adult due to a fall.

This recall involves the gb Qbit lightweight strollers for children up to 50 pounds. The products have four sets of two wheels, a five-point harnessed restraint system a full-sized reclining seat, a storage basket, a removable cup holder and a travel storage bag. They are mostly black and come in five accent colors.

The model number and date of manufacture are printed on a sticker on the rear leg of the stroller, directly above the wheels, next to the storage basket.

The strollers were sold for around $180 from May 2015 through Nov. 2016 at several retailers, such as Babies R US, Albeebaby.com, Amazon.com, Dmartstores.com and Medbroad.com.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Aria Child at 888-591-5540 for a free replacement stroller.