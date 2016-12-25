× Serial burglar arrested in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Ind.–A 46-year-old Shelbyville man was arrested Sunday in connection with a series of recent business burglaries.

Anthony Wayne Murphy was stopped and questioned by an officer who noticed he matched the description of a suspect captured on surveillance video in burglaries over the past several weeks including a break-in of The Original Pizza Den around 3 :00 Sunday morning.

Officers checked a dumpster close to where Murphy was spotted and located a cash box that had been pried open and a bag of receipts from The Original Pizza Den.

The door to Murphy’s apartment was standing wide open and officers said they could see cash, coins, a 50-inch TV that had been reported stolen from another business.

A search warrant was executed on Murphy’s apartment and officers say they recovered items allegedly stolen from Bishops, Sugar Coated, Cuts and Curls and The Original Pizza Den.

When questioned about the burglaries, Murphy told authorities he needed the money because he had recently been fired from his job.

According to the Shelby County Prosecutor, Murphy faces at least 16 charges in connection with the burglaries as well as drug charges.