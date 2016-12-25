Singer George Michael dies at 53, publicist says

Posted 6:41 PM, December 25, 2016, by , Updated at 06:46PM, December 25, 2016
Singer George Michael performs on stage at 'Live 8 London' in Hyde Park on July 2, 2005 in London, England. The free concert is one of ten simultaneous international gigs including Philadelphia, Berlin, Rome, Paris, Barrie, Tokyo, Cornwall, Moscow and Johannesburg. The concerts precede the G8 summit (July 6-8) to raising awareness for MAKEpovertyHISTORY. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images)

LONDON — 1980s music superstar George Michael died peacefully Sunday, his publicist told the BBC. He was 53.

Michael’s death was not considered suspicious, the BCC reported.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” his publicist said in a statement. “The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

George Michael rose to fame in the 1980s as part of the British pop duo Wham!

Hits included “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and “Careless Whisper.”

When Wham! broke up in 1986, Michael began his successful solo career with hits like “Faith,” “Father Figure,” and “I Want Your Sex.”

This is a developing story.