× Two children escape serious injury in east side crash

INDIANAPOLIS–Two children escaped serious injury when their mother crashed her car Sunday afternoon.

Police say they suspect the mother was driving impaired on South Arlington Avenue when she crashed her car near Oak Drive.

The vehicle struck a pole, knocked down a sign, took out a fence as it went through a yard and ended up on the sidewalk.

The two children suffered minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

The mother was also taken to the hospital for treatment. No charges were filed at the scene.