2 killed in suspected drag racing crash in northern Indiana

KOSIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. – A head-on crash in Syracuse, Indiana killed two people and injured three others on Christmas Day.

Kosciusko County officials responded to the crash near the intersection of County Road 1200 North and Syracuse/Webster Road around 6:13 p.m.

When officers and emergency personnel arrived, they located a 2015 Chrysler and a 2016 Pontiac that had struck virtually head-on. A preliminary determination determined that the Chrysler driven by Mickgomery W. Hisey, 26, had been attempting to drag race in the wrong lane of traffic prior to the crash.

Witnesses told deputies that Hisey had begun passing another vehicle westbound on a Hillcrest, just prior to the intersection. Hisey’s vehicle then entered into the intersection and collided with the Pontiac driven by Stephen T. Conrad, 67.

Conrad was extricated from his vehicle and transported to Lutheran Hospital in serious condition. Conrad’s passengers, his son Stephen T. Conrad II, 32, and his wife, Kimberly R. Conrad, 61, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Hisey was also extricated from his vehicle, along with his passenger, Brody Jordan, 23. Hisey was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in critical condition. Jordan was taken to Lutheran Hospital in serious condition.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.