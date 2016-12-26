5 residents displaced after fire breaks out at near southwest side building

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Five residents were displaced after a fire broke out at a building on the near southwest side Monday evening.

Firefighters were called to the scene in the 1300 block of South Reisner Street around 6:20 p.m.

When crews arrived, they say heavy fire was showing on the third floor of the building. Crews made quick entry into the rear of the structure and climbed to the third floor. The fire was under control at 6:44 p.m.

The third floor occupant, Ben Stokes, 33, was brought out safely by firefighters and then left the scene.

The first floor is owned by Dorothy Brewer, 80. She was not home. The second floor is occupied by Jeremy McClelland, 35, Tasha Marsh, 28, and their 3-year-old daughter. They were also not home.

Battalion Chief Dudley Taylor says the fire caused an estimated $80,000 in damage to the building. It’s unclear if it had working smoke alarms.

No one was injured in the blaze, but authorities say one firefighter was checked for debris in his eye. He was released and is OK.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.