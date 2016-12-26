Family of killed Grant County jailer: ‘She made everyone smile’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARION, Ind. -- The family of Shonda Phillips, a young mother killed Saturday in a car crash in Marion, says the loss of their loved one is unbearable.

Phillips was just 32 years old, on Saturday she was involved in a car accident near the intersection of 44th and Western. Police say the driver of the car that hit Philips, told investigators that he looked both ways before attempting to cross the road and failed to see Phillips’ oncoming car that had the right-of-way.

Phillips’ two young children, ages 6 and 7, were also in the car during the accident, though they weren’t seriously injured.

As of Monday afternoon, investigators say the crash appears to be a terrible accident, though that can change pending blood test results.

Barbara King, the mother of Shonda Philips, says her daughter was the type of person that made everyone smile.

“She was loving, funny, loved to help others, a good mother, a good wife. She loved her job with the sheriff’s department and she has a second family with them,” said Barbara.

Phillips worked for the Grant County Jail.

"She (Shonda) was a very dedicated employee that will be sorely missed by the entire department," said Lt. Kevin Carmicheal. "The prayers of the Grant County Sheriff’s Department are with Shonda's family during its most difficult time."

Shonda’s family says now their efforts will be focused on taking care of Phillips’ two young children, as well as planning a funeral service.

“We’re trying to cope the best we can. It’s been a huge loss and we’re not sure where were going to go from here,” King said.