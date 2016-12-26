Rapper Troy Ave shot in Maserati on Christmas Day in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Rapper Troy Ave is recovering after being shot on Christmas Day.

According to WPIX, the rapper was stopped at a red light in his Maserati around 4:20 p.m. when a man in a hooded sweater walked up and fired several shots at the car. Troy Ave suffered a graze wound to his head and was also hit in the arm.

After being shot, Troy Ave drove off. His car hit a parked vehicle and then stopped in the middle of the street. He got out of the Maserati and checked himself into Brookdale Hospital down the street.

"Tonight, Troy Ave was targeted again ... on Christmas," his lawyer Scott Leemon said in a statement. "Thankfully, he will survive the second attempt on his life."

Dope boy Troy all good, Merry Christmas A photo posted by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Dec 25, 2016 at 8:17pm PST

Troy Ave got a visit from 50 Cent, who shared a picture of the two in the hospital. The photo was captioned, “Dope boy Troy all good, Merry Christmas.”

It’s not the first controversy for the rapper. Troy Ave was involved in a deadly gunfight before a T.I. concert in May; he was charged with attempted murder in the case. He sued the venue for poor security after being shot in the leg during the incident.

Ronald McPhatter, his friend and bodyguard, died during the exchange. Troy Ave, real name Roland Collins, said he opened fire in self-defense after a fight ensued at the concert venue.