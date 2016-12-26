Soggy, windy and warm day ahead!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good morning everyone! We are off to a very mild start with temperatures in the lower 50s already! They will continue to climb from there reaching the lower 60s by mid morning and holding steady through the day.

Strong southerly winds 10-20 mph will gust to 35 mph. A cold front moving in from the west will return rain to the state this morning and keep us soggy into the afternoon hours.

A couple of thunderstorms are possible with lightning and wind gusts to 50 mph the main concerns.

The front pushes east this evening taking the rain with it and ushering in cooler and drier air.

Rainfall totals up to an inch are possible.

Temperatures drop back down closer to seasonal averages starting tomorrow through the end of the week. A disturbance moving in over New Year's weekend could bring a wintry mix of precipitation, even freezing rain can't be ruled out.