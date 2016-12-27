× 1 person seriously injured in early morning house fire

One person was hospitalized in serious condition following a fire in the 2100 block of Newhaven Dr. early Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the residence at about 2:20 a.m. where they found a bedroom on fire. The blaze was contained to the bedroom and brought under control in about ten minutes.

One occupant in the home was taken by ambulance to Eskenazi Hospital in serious but stable condition for smoke inhalation and burns.

No cause has been determined. Damage was estimated at about $10,000.