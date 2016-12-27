× 7 people rescued from Indy apartment fire; 1 hospitalized

Indianapolis firefighters rescued seven people from a burning apartment shortly after midnight Tuesday. One female resident was hospitalized due to possible smoke inhalation. Four other people were checked at the scene for injuries none of which required further treatment.

The drama unfolded at Keystone North Apartments in the 4100 block of Edgemere Ct., on the city’s near northeast side. When emergency units arrived there was heavy fire showing from a basement apartment.

Smoke from the blaze affected residents living on the upper floors prompting ladder rescues by firefighters. An infant was handed by its mother from a third-floor balcony to rescuers on a ground ladder. Two adults were rescued by ladder from the second and third floors. Four additional adults and children were led to safety by firefighters from a third-floor stairwell.

Approximately 25 residents were displaced by the smoky fire. Firefighters were unable to locate any working smoke alarms, according to a department news release. It was determined that no one was home in the basement apartment where the fire originated.

Damage estimate was placed at about $80,000. The American Red Cross is working with residents to secure housing.