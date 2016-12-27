Actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60, publicist says
Actress Carrie Fisher, best known as Princess Leia from the Star Wars movies, has died at the age of 60.
According to People Magazine, a family spokesman released a statement on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, confirming the star’s passing.
“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” reads the statement.
“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”
Fisher suffered a heart attack aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday.
Fisher was the daughter of actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher. Her film career started in 1975 with “Shampoo.”
She beat out Jodie Foster and Amy Irving to score the role as Princess Leia in 1977’s Star Wars, a role that became synonymous with Fisher during the rest of her life. She was a noted author and script doctor who worked on films including The Wedding Singer and Sister Act.
She returned to portray Leia in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
