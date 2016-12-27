× Actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60, publicist says

Actress Carrie Fisher, best known as Princess Leia from the Star Wars movies, has died at the age of 60.

According to People Magazine, a family spokesman released a statement on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, confirming the star’s passing.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” reads the statement.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Fisher suffered a heart attack aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday.

Fisher was the daughter of actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher. Her film career started in 1975 with “Shampoo.”

She beat out Jodie Foster and Amy Irving to score the role as Princess Leia in 1977’s Star Wars, a role that became synonymous with Fisher during the rest of her life. She was a noted author and script doctor who worked on films including The Wedding Singer and Sister Act.

She returned to portray Leia in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Reactions to Fisher’s death spurred tributes across social media:

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

No damsel in distress! RIP Carrie Fisher pic.twitter.com/4jY3hw5EgJ — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) December 27, 2016

She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew. A crushing blow to lose @carrieffisher — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 27, 2016

We've lost a true gem with Carrie Fisher's passing. Her humor, talent and brutal honesty were gifts to the world. Her voice will be missed. — Larry King (@kingsthings) December 27, 2016

Postcards From the Edge is brilliant. Carrie Fisher was a genius. UGG — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) December 27, 2016

No words. We love you @carrieffisher forever our Princess. May God bless you as richly as you blessed us #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/1UNsWOEKuW — James Arnold Taylor (@JATactor) December 27, 2016

This is too much!! RIP Carrie Fisher. 2016 annus terribilis. — Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) December 27, 2016

Oh man. RIP Carrie Fisher. I thought you were the coolest. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 27, 2016

ALWAYS HUMOROUS, ALWAYS ELOQUENT, CARRIE FISHER'S CONTRIBUTION TO POP CULTURE ICONOGRAPHY & GENDER POLITICS WILL NOT BE FORGOTTEN #RIPCARRIE pic.twitter.com/vl3bQg66cM — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) December 27, 2016