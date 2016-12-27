× Ball State event offers refunds after organizers tricked into thinking they’d booked Chance the Rapper

MUNCIE, Ind. – A music festival at Ball State University is giving refunds to students who bought tickets after organizers learned they’d been duped into believing they’d booked Chance the Rapper.

Darius Norwood and Chris Cammack said a company they’d paid to book the performer turned out to be fraudulent. The students found out on Monday.

Chirpfest is a spring electronic music festival at the university. The organizers said they thought the company they’d used to book Chance the Rapper was legitimate. They didn’t intend to post publicly about the rapper’s appearance until they got final approval.

However, word of the rapper’s apparent booking leaked, according to Ball State Daily, and a website about the event offered students tickets. The website had been set up with the intention to run a sale offering discounts for students.

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience; everyone that has purchased tickets to our Spring 2017 event will be refunded,” organizers said in a statement posted on Twitter Tuesday. “We take full responsibility for the mishaps and plan on handling this matter with the booking company.

“We have not publicly advertised this event because we believe in having everything in order.”

We are very sorry for the inconvenience; everyone that has purchased tickets to our Spring 2017 Event will be refunded. — The ChirpFest (@ChirpFestival) December 27, 2016

We take full responsibility for the mishaps and plan on handling this matter with the booking company that has fraud us. — The ChirpFest (@ChirpFestival) December 27, 2016

We have not publicly advertised this event because we believe in having everything in order. We will keep you updated. — The ChirpFest (@ChirpFestival) December 27, 2016

Again, we are truly sorry for everyone that was hurt during this process. Your money will be refunded. — The ChirpFest (@ChirpFestival) December 27, 2016

Organizers said they were “truly sorry” and promised that people who bought tickets would get refunds.

Chance the Rapper also tweeted about the concert, saying he wasn’t performing at Ball State and urging fans who’d bought tickets to get their money back.

“I’m not playing Chirpfest at Ball State. Don’t buy fake tix,” he wrote. “If you already bought fake tix, go demand your money back.”

The rapper also said he’d “love to play at Ball State at some point” and added that any such performance would have to go through the “proper channels.”

I'm not playing chirpfest at ball state, don't buy fake tix. If you already bought fake tix, go demand your money back. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) December 27, 2016