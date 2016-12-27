Colder night but real cold on hold for now; Showers and mild air to usher in new year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video TEMPS DIVE BUT NO ARCTIC BLAST With clear skies and temperatures down nearly 25 degrees from yesterday, you would think at this time of the year we just received an Arctic blast. Not the case at all. Good Tuesday evening everyone.

Monday's 66° near record high was the warmest this late in the year in 8 years and it is long gone. However, today's cool off isn't enough to end a streak of seven consecutive days of above normal temperatures. The recent warm-up has dropped what was once the 12th coldest December to 38th to date.

POLAR JET STREAM IN RETREAT

Clear and chilly tonight but the real cold is on hold for several more days. During a span of two weeks, three arctic fronts swept the state driving temperatures below zero. The polar branch of the jet stream has retreated over the past week and will remain north to start the new year.

WARMER AND WETTER TO OPEN 2017

A wet and warmer system will arrive to usher in the new year starting with light rain and showers late Saturday and lingering through Sunday. Temperatures will be rather comfortable for this time of the year - but cool Saturday night, running in the upper 30s through 12 am.