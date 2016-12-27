Girl’s attempt to jump on icy trampoline becomes viral Facebook sensation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 4-year-old girl became a viral video sensation after she wanted to try out an icy trampoline.

Her mother, Heather Green, said her family recently moved from Texas to Colorado. Her 4-year-old daughter, Sophia, went outside to play on Christmas morning and wanted to try out the trampoline, which was covered in ice. Heather said they expected the ice to simply shatter—but that’s not what happened, of course.

Sophia asked her mom to record her jumping on the trampoline for her grandparents, and what happened is internet gold.

Her mother said Sophia wasn’t hurt and thinks she’s famous after the video went viral, racking up more than 17 million views so far!

“My child was not hurt in any way,” Heather wrote on Facebook. “She WANTED to jump. No one forced her. My 4-year-old is so excited about how many people have seen her fall. She thinks she is famous.”

Heather said she shared the video so her family could get a good laugh. She didn’t expect it to get so many views and shares from all over the world!

“After about an hour of the video being posted it started to get a lot of views and people from all over were sharing it. Our daughter now thinks she is famous and loves seeing how many people have seen her video.”

Here's the original video post: