Hoosier veteran who served US in three wars passes away

FRANKLIN -- He served his country in three different wars- World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

Robert Hyatt passed away this week at the age of 91, with plans now in place to remember his life and honor his military service, which recently earned him the Sagamore of the Wabash.

A service for the residents of the Franklin United Methodist Community will take place on Thursday at 10AM at the Wright Chapel of the Franklin United Methodist Community 1070 West Jefferson Street Franklin, Indiana. A military funeral will follow on Thursday at 1PM at Franklin Middle School 625 Grizzly Cub Drive in Franklin with visitation from 12 Noon till service time at the school. The public is invited to attend.

FOX59 featured Hyatt in an interview last year, as he met with another three-war veteran from Indiana. Hyatt proudly described his service, and his war wounds, in that interview last year.

“I got hit in the leg in Italy,” said Hyatt in 2015. “I have two purple hearts and five bronze stars.”

And lately he earned more accolades: the Sagamore of the Wabash, a resolution recognizing his service, and a trip on the Honor Flight to Washington, DC.

“A woman came up to him (on that flight),” said family friend John Wales. “He was a medic in WWII so she said ‘how many lives did you save while you were there?’ And Bob got a tear in his eye and he said ‘not enough’ and I think that pretty much sums up his service.”