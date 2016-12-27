× Indiana school district mourns loss of principal who died on Christmas Day

FOUNTAIN CITY, Ind. – The principal of an east central Indiana school district died on Christmas Day after suffering a pulmonary embolism.

Funeral services for Northeastern High School Principal Steve Angel, 46, are scheduled for this week. Northeastern Wayne Schools Superintendent Laura Blessing confirmed Angel’s death on Twitter Monday night. He died at Reid Health in Richmond.

The district hired Angel in November 2013; he officially started work at NHS in January 2014. Before joining Northeastern, Angel served as assistant principal for Brookville High School in Franklin County.

His career in education began as a band director, a capacity in which he served at North Harrison High School in Ramsey, Ind., and New Philadelphia, Ohio, before he worked at Greenfield-Central High School in Greenfield, Ind.

“Our hearts go out to Steve’s family. He was an accomplished leader and friend,” Blessing wrote on Twitter.

Angel was born in Dover, Ohio, and graduated from New Philadelphia High School, according to his obituary. He attended the University of Louisville and earned a bachelor’s degree in music education. He earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from Indiana Wesleyan University.

Angel had two children, Tori Angel of Speedway, Ind., and Tanner Angel of Greenfield. His family asked that memorial contributions go to an education fund for his children.

Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 29, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Geib Funeral Center in Dover, Ohio. His funeral is at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30.