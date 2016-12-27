Indiana soldier becomes ‘Sir Gifts-A-Lot’ for rousing Christmas performance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An Indiana soldier brought some Christmas cheer—and more than a few laughs—with a performance at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan.

Staff Sgt. Daniel Madsen transformed into “Sir Gifts-A-Lot” for a Christmas Day performance. Madsen, who hails from Kokomo and whose parents still live there, performed “Santa Got Wrap (I Like Big Gifts)” to the tune of “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-A-Lot at Grady Dining Facility.

The 1st Cavalry Division Band Facebook page shared video of the performance. Here are some of the lyrics Madsen adapted himself for the song: