Indiana soldier becomes ‘Sir Gifts-A-Lot’ for rousing Christmas performance

An Indiana soldier brought some Christmas cheer—and more than a few laughs—with a performance at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan.
Staff Sgt. Daniel Madsen transformed into “Sir Gifts-A-Lot” for a Christmas Day performance. Madsen, who hails from Kokomo and whose parents still live there, performed “Santa Got Wrap (I Like Big Gifts)” to the tune of “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-A-Lot at Grady Dining Facility.
The 1st Cavalry Division Band Facebook page shared video of the performance. Here are some of the lyrics Madsen adapted himself for the song:
I like big gifts and I cannot lie
You other elves can’t deny
When a kid walks in with a present in his place
And a smile on his face
I’m so glad
And I’m working hard to keep you stocking stuffed
Deep in my bag of toys for all those girls and boys