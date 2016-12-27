Overnight apartment fire now being investigated as arson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - A fire overnight at the Keystone North Apartment complex on the city's near northeast side is now being investigated as an arson, Indianapolis Fire Department Spokesperson Rita Reith said.

The fire started just after midnight and firefighters had to rescue seven people including one baby from a third floor apartment.

The damage is estimated at $80,000.

Fire investigators are asking anyone with information about who may have started the fire to call Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS.