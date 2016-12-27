× Police arrest 3 suspects in connection with Family Dollar robbery on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police arrested three people in connection with a Family Dollar store robbery on the east side.

The incident occurred Monday just before 10 p.m. at 6030 East 21st Street.

The victims told police the business had just been robbed by three men who were wearing black sweat suits. One was armed with a silver revolver.

Officers who responded to the area noticed a vehicle that had three men inside matching the description of the suspects. They were asked to step out of the vehicle and officers noticed a silver revolver and blue latex gloves sitting out in plain sight.

Witnesses identified the men as the suspects and police took them into custody.

Douglas Allen, 20, Dominic Bailey, 20, and Terry Briscoe, 18, were each preliminarily charged with armed robbery.