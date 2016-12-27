RECIPE: Chocolate Cherry Bread Pudding

Chocolate Cherry Bread Pudding

8 Fazoli’s Breadsticks baked without garlic butter sauce

1 stick salted butter

1 cup dried cherries

2 cups chocolate milk

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 tsp rum extract

3 large eggs

Cinnamon

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

Lightly grease a 9 x 13 x 2 inch pan with Pam or other oil-based cooking spray. Cut the breadsticks into 1/2 wide pieces and place them evenly on the bottom of the pan. Melt 1 stick of salted butter and drizzle evenly over the breadsticks. Add the dried cherries evenly over the top of the breadsticks.

In a separate bowl, add the chocolate milk, heavy cream, granulated sugar, rum extract and eggs. Mix until uniform.

Drizzle the mixture over the breadsticks making sure all of the bread is covered. Allow the pan to sit for 10 minutes so the liquid is soaked in by the breadsticks. Bake at 375 degrees F for 30 to 40 minutes or until the top begins to turn golden brown. Allow the pan to sit for 5 minutes and cool; this will also allow the pudding to set up.

Using a shaker, add cinnamon evenly to the top.