Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old World War II veteran with home visit, concert

NEW MADRID, Mo. — Cyrus Porter survived World War II and has 20 grandchildren.

Those are lofty accomplishments, but his latest highlight has to rank right up there. Porter, a 96-year-old veteran who lives in Missouri, got a surprise visit from Taylor Swift at his home Monday.

This all started with an article from KFVS in which Porter said he was Swift’s biggest–and oldest–fan. He’s seen her in concert in Memphis and St. Louis and said he’d hoped to see her at least one more time.

That got Swift’s attention, and she traveled to Missouri to visit Porter and about 60 family members. They erupted in cheers when Swift entered the home. The singer performed her hit “Shake It Off” as Porter and his family sang along.

After the performance, she posed for pictures with Porter and his family. Porter gave her a tour of his home and showed her his medals and newspaper clippings from the war, according to KDVR.

It's a Christmas Miracle!!! Thank you @taylorswift13. My grandpa was so excited!! pic.twitter.com/1bGlUys38b — robert frye (@bert_frye) December 26, 2016

Taking selfies, holding babies, hugging grandpas and leaving lipstick marks. Taylor Swift does it all. Awsome day for my Popo!! pic.twitter.com/SaNwRK4DoL — robert frye (@bert_frye) December 27, 2016