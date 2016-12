SANTA CLARA, Cali.- The preparation is in the books, the pep rallys have concluded and now kick off awaits for the Hoosiers in their second bowl game in a row. Last year Indiana came up short in the Pinstripe Bowl, losing to Duke, but this year IU hopes to win their first bowl game since 1991.

The Hoosiers’ newly named head coach, Tom Allen chat with us 1-on-1 in Santa Clara about the big game and what it would mean to give IU its first bowl game win in over two decades.