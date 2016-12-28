× 15-year-old charged in connection with double shooting in Mitchell

MITCHELL, Ind.– A 15-year-old boy is facing several charges after two people were injured in a shooting.

Officers were called to the scene of the shooting at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Mill Creek Road. They found Daniel McNulty, 41, of Crawfordsville shot at least twice in the chest and ear. He was airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.

Police also located a 16-year-old victim who had been shot in the hand. He was transported to Indianapolis for surgery. Police said the 16-year-old was shot when he tried to stop the suspect from shooting McNulty.

A 36-year-old woman was found and had been apparently battered by McNulty. Police said she had facial injuries.

Santana Jones, 15, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness. He was taken to the Jackson County Juvenile Detention Center. Jones is the son of the woman found battered.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol was involved in this case and detected on the breath of all involved.