× Dangers on road increase as New Years Eve approaches

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — In addition to the weather potentially impacting travel, central Indiana roads will get more dangerous as New Years Eve approaches.

AAA estimates a record number of drivers on the road between Christmas and New Years this year and these days, danger behind the wheel could happen when you’re just getting out of the house.

“We tend to find that the more (drivers) get out simply to enjoy themselves, the more they drive while distracted,” Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said.

State Police have extra overtime patrols this week, and will beef up DUI-related patrols for New Years Eve weekend.

“Historical data tells us that we have a significant number of drunk driving crashes on or around the holidays,” Perrine said.

Dr. Clark Simons is on the other end of the call, at Eskenazi Hospital’s trauma unit.

“We’re usually busy the night of New Years Eve. At night it gets really kind of jumpy around here,” Simons, a trauma surgeon, said.

He’s hoping to remind everyone to make a plan early, and stay away from the driver’s seat, even if you’ve just had a few drinks.

“A lot of people take advantage of whatever’s around them or just are risky or think nothing will happen to them,” Simons said.

State Police will also be keeping an eye out for any weather-related issues on the roads. Perrine said none are expected now, but they’re monitoring them and can readjust if needed.

“We’ll call (troopers) in to get all hands on deck if it looks like it’s going to be a problem for travel,” Perrine said.