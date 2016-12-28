× Debbie Reynolds dies at 84 on day after daughter Carrie Fisher’s death

UPDATE: Debbie Reynolds, one of Hollywood’s biggest stars in the 1950s and 1960s, died Wednesday at age 84, one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed away, Reynolds’ son Todd Fisher said. Reynolds was taken to a Los Angeles hospital Wednesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Times. Todd Fisher told CNN, “My mother passed away a short time ago. She spoke to me this morning and said she missed Carrie.”

Reynolds, 84, complained of breathing problems, an unidentified source told The Times.

Reynolds, who was born Mary Frances Reynolds, was a bubbly singer, dancer and actress who starred in “Singin’ in the Rain” and “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.”

Fisher, whose grit and wit made “Star Wars'” Princess Leia an iconic and beloved figure to millions of moviegoers was 60 when she died four days after a cardiac event on a flight from London to Los Angeles.