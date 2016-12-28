Guard play leads No. 15 Purdue to 89-67 romp over Iowa

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Freshman guard Carsen Edwards scored 19 points and Dakota Mathias added 17 as No. 15 Purdue dominated Iowa 89-67 on Wednesday night in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

It was the seventh consecutive victory for the Boilermakers (12-2, 1-0), who also got 16 points from Isaac Haas, 15 from Vince Edwards and 11 points and 10 rebounds from Caleb Swanigan, who recorded his fifth consecutive double-double.

Big Ten scoring leader Peter Jok of Iowa, who came in averaging 22.6 points, was held to 13 on 4-of-15 shooting, including 1 of 7 from 3-point range. Mathias was the primary defender on Jok.

It was Purdue coach Matt Painter’s 250th victory at his alma mater. Painter is in his 12th season with the Boilermakers, who lost to Iowa twice last season.