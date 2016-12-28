× Hulu announces deal to stream dozens of Disney movies

If you’re a fan of Disney’s classic movies, you’ll have to turn to Hulu to stream them online, at least for the foreseeable future.

Hulu announced a multi-year deal this week with Walt Disney Studios that gives the streaming service exclusive subscription video on-demand rights to several hit movies from Disney’s rich backlist of blockbusters.

Some of the movies are already available on Hulu, including The Nightmare Before Christmas, Mulan, Pocahontas, Hercules, Sister Act and Air Bud.

More than 50 popular Disney titles will be available to stream on Hulu for the first time. Some of them include:

Con Air

Step Up

Gone in 60 Seconds

Pearl Harbor

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

The Mighty Ducks

Lilo & Stitch

Tarzan

The Emperor’s New Groove

Muppet Treasure Island

The Princess and the Frog

It’s not the first deal involving Disney and the streaming service. Hulu inked a deal earlier this year with the Disney-ABC Television Group that includes kids programming and Disney Channel Original Movies.

Of course, seeing Disney’s recent and future releases will require a Netflix subscription. Disney and Netflix announced an agreement in May that gives Netflix exclusive streaming rights to all future Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar movies.