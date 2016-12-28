IFD: Crews handle a record breaking number of fires in December

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Fire Department officials say they’ve now responded to a record breaking number of fires in the month of December.
On Wednesday morning, officials released an update showing a total of 57 working fire runs for IFD crews this month alone, including a fire that just happened overnight. The latest double residence fire happened in the 1000 block of Eugene Street, where crews say they battled heavy flames and a firefighter was hurt.
Besides the nearly 60 fire runs for IFD, the department has also helped surrounding departments during nine other working fires – all fires that could’ve been prevented, officials say.
IFD sent out several safety reminders:
- If you’re using a space heater, remember to keep a clear 3-foot perimeter around it on all sides
- Keep clothes and furniture away from all heat sources
- Never use your stove or oven to heat a room
- Don’t leave food cooking on the stove or a candle unattended
- Never use generators, propane heaters or outdoor heaters inside your home
- If you’re sing a wood burning fireplace, make sure that all embers are out before you go to bed
- Be vigilant in your neighborhood, keep an eye on your neighbors and on any unusual activity around empty buildings
- Make sure your smoke alarms are working