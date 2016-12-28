× Man accused of sexually assaulting Ball State student at fraternity party

MUNCIE, Ind.– A man is facing a sexual battery charge after an incident in the basement of a Ball State University fraternity house.

Ryan Christopher Joseph Smith, 19, of Michgan City is accused of sexually assaulting a student the basement of the Phi Sigma Kappa house on Oct. 22.

According to court documents obtained by the Muncie Star Press, the victim told police she went to a party at the house and eventually went to the basement, which was described as “loud and dark.”

She said she was dancing when a man she didn’t know pulled her against his body and put a hand over her throat when she tried to get away.

The Star Press says the victim was fondled under her clothing. When Smith tried to fondle her elsewhere, someone else in the basement reportedly said, “not below the waist.”

A friend of the victim said she witnessed part of the assault.

Ball State University says Smith is not currently a student and never was.

Smith faces one count of sexual battery, a level 6 felony.