× Police pursuit ends at east side hotel; suspect escapes

INDIANAPOLIS — Police came up empty-handed following an 80-mile-per-hour pursuit that ended at an east side hotel where the suspect managed to elude police.

It started about 3 a.m. Wednesday on the city’s southwest side near Raymond St., where police spotted a wanted suspect’s vehicle. Using stop sticks, the vehicle was slowed near the Quality Inn at 21st and Shadeland, where the fleeing suspect bailed.

Police believe that the suspect ran into the hotel and managed to escape pursuing officers. Police checked at least 25 hotel rooms but found nothing. No hotel guests or police were injured.

Police say they know who the suspect is, and that he is wanted for felonies. Last week, the same suspect led police on another futile chase.