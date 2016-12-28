Sunny start with spotty afternoon rain showers

Good Wednesday morning everyone! We are off to a cold and clear start with temperatures in the 20s.

This afternoon will be a little warmer as temperatures climb into the mid and upper 50s.

Our day starts off sunny and dry but clouds will increase around 4pm.

Spotty rain showers are possible in the evening hours but will come to an end during the overnight hours.

Thursday morning flurries are possible and spotty snow squalls in the afternoon. Visibility could drop very quickly within any snow squalls as winds will be 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

High pressure briefly builds in on Friday giving us a break in the precipitation. Over the Holiday weekend another system moves in bringing a chance for mainly rain and a little bit of snow mixing in on Saturday.

