MUNCIE, Ind. – The “all clear” has been given after a bomb squad detonated several explosives found outside a Muncie business Thursday morning.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department, a wooden box containing several pipe bombs was found in the parking lot of PDQ Taxi on South Madison Street.

Businesses and nearby residents were evacuated while the bomb squad worked at the scene.

The “all clear” was given around 10:55 a.m.