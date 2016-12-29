× Former Columbus police officer to avoid prison time for stealing drugs from evidence room

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A former Columbus police officer learned his sentence after admitting he stole evidence from the Columbus Police Department.

Jeremy Coomes was sentenced to 9 years, with 1 year on work release or home detention and the other 8 years suspended. He’ll spend 5 years on probation.

Last month, Coomes pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, theft and official misconduct. He was sentenced during a hearing last week.

Police began an investigation into Coomes in October 2015 after items were reported missing from the evidence storage room.

Indiana State Police said Coomes was the supervisor of the Columbus Police Department’s narcotics unit from December 2011 through October 2015, when he resigned. He was accused of removing various drugs from the evidence room. In many cases, he didn’t return the items or sign them out.

Original charges against him included possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of a narcotic drug, theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and official misconduct. Several of the charges were dropped as part of the plea agreement.