IMPD investigate 2 separate fatal shootings Thursday night

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting that took place on the city’s near north side late Thursday night.

Officers were dispatched to 29th Street and Talbott Street around 9:45 p.m. on reports of a person shot. When they arrived on scene they found a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Authorities transported the victim, but has succumb to his injuries. Homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene.

A short time later officers were dispatched to the 7600 block of Little John Drive on reports of an accident with injury.

Police say a dark colored vehicle hit a silver car in a parking lot and then accelerated into a tree.

They person in the silver car ran to check on the driver and found them slumped over the wheel.

When EMS arrived they found a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the chest. That person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have no suspect information at this time. Both investigations are ongoing.