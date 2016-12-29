× Police arrest man after attempted robbery at McDonald’s, disturbance at Indianapolis Walmart

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a man after they say he tried to robbed a McDonald’s on the south side this week.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the McDonald’s in the 7900 block of U.S. 31 South in response to an attempted robbery. Witnesses said a man demanded that employees open the register and also threatened people with physical force while demanding a cell phone.

He left the store empty-handed, police said.

While officers were investigating the attempted robbery, police were called to a disturbance involving a man at a nearby Walmart. Police said the individual matched the description of the suspect in the McDonald’s case.

Police arrested the man, who was identified as 25-year-old Marquis Williams. He faces a preliminary charge of attempted robbery.

Anyone with information about the case should call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).