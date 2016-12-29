Police arrest men caught on camera during thefts at Greenwood storage facility

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Police arrested two men accused of breaking into a dozen storage units in Greenwood in September.

Cameras at Aunt Betty’s Storage, 444 N. Emerson Ave., captured images of the men. Both of them looked right at the camera during the thefts.

Greenwood police arrested Derek D. King, 26, and Adam Chavez, 28, in connection with the case. Both are from Indianapolis. Charges against them include burglary, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

The thefts happened in September. King and Chavez are accused of stealing tools, guns and clothes, among other items. One of the storage units belonged to an Army Reserve sergeant who said a sleeping bag, boots and uniform were missing.

The owner of the storage units said the thieves cut the fence and drove a pickup truck on the grounds of the storage facility. After seeing a surveillance camera, they knocked it down and stole it.

King and Chavez spent about 20 minutes inside the facility. They left and returned about 40 minutes later to load the pickup truck with more stolen items. The stolen items were worth thousands of dollars, police said.

The surveillance footage led to tips that helped police identify King and Chavez as suspects. Both were arrested and taken to the Johnson County Jail.